Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable Saturday

Beal (lower leg) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Knicks. He also underwent an MRI, and it came back clean.

Beal exited Thursday's loss to the Knicks early due to a calf injury, and he's dealing with too much discomfort to practice Friday. That's not a good sign for his potential availability Saturday, but there's still a chance he'll play. If Beal ends up sidelined, Jordan McRae and Troy Brown could see extra playing time and usage.