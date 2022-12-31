Beal (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks.
Beal has missed the last two games due to a sore left hamstring, but he'll be in the mix to return against Milwaukee. If he remains out, Corey Kispert will likely continue to garner a starting role for Washington.
