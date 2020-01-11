Play

Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable Sunday

Beal (lower leg) logged a full practice Saturday and is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Jazz.

Beal has missed five consecutive games due to a lower leg injury. His full participation at Saturday's practice indicates he is trending in the right direction. If he does get cleared to play it is unclear what type, if any, minute restrictions he will face.

More News
Our Latest Stories