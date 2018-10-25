Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable to return Wednesday

Beal suffered a bruised sternum in Wednesday's game against the Warriors and is questionable to return, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Beal was forced to leave Wednesday's game early in the first half. The severity of his injury is unknown at this time, however the fact that a return hasn't been ruled out indicates that the injury likely isn't anything serious. In his absence, Austin Rivers and Kelly Oubre will likely see increased action.