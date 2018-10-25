Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable to return Wednesday
Beal suffered a bruised sternum in Wednesday's game against the Warriors and is questionable to return, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Beal was forced to leave Wednesday's game early in the first half. The severity of his injury is unknown at this time, however the fact that a return hasn't been ruled out indicates that the injury likely isn't anything serious. In his absence, Austin Rivers and Kelly Oubre will likely see increased action.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Hits five triples in overtime thriller•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Becomes franchise three-point champ•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 20 points in Thursday's narrow loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Out for rest Friday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable Friday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Drops 17 in preseason win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times