Beal (hamstring) is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against Milwaukee.

Beal was ultimately cleared to play in Wednesday's contest despite nursing a sore left hamstring. After posting eight points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two steals and one rebound in 13 minutes, Beal may find himself on the sidelines for the rest of the matchup. If that's indeed the case, the guard will presumably be deemed day-to-day until further information regarding his hamstring surfaces.