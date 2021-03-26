Beal is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pistons due to right foot soreness.
Beal has emerged from Thursday's loss to the Knicks with foot soreness after playing 39 minutes and posting 26 points, nine assists and four rebounds. If Beal ends up sidelined, more minutes would be available for Raul Neto, Garrison Mathews and Jerome Robinson.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads team with 26 points•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores team-high 22 points•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Held to 17 points in loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Another 40-point performance•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 29, but struggles from deep•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 37 points in loss•