Beal (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Beal was unavailable for the final few minutes of Tuesday's win over the 76ers, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for the second half of the back-to-back set. Corey Kispert and Will Barton are candidates to handle increased roles if Beal sits out.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Tweaks hamstring late Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Breezes to 24 points in win•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads all scorers in loss Thursday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Keeps rolling in victory•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 29 points in return•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Will play Sunday•