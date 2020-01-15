Play

Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable Wednesday

Beal is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to a sore right shoulder.

Beal missed five games earlier in the month due to a lower leg injury, but he returned Sunday against the Jazz and tallied 25 points, four assists, one rebound and one steal in 27 minutes. His status should clear up closer to tip-off. If Beal is unable to play, look for Troy Brown to benefit from increased run.

