Wizards' Bradley Beal: Quiet in easy win over Pistons

Beal had 16 points (4-12 FG, 1-3 3PT, 7-8 FT) and four assists in Monday's win over the Pistons.

Washington got out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never looked back, so Beal wasn't as relied-upon for scoring as he's been in recent weeks. His 34 minutes Monday were his lowest total since Jan. 8, and it was just the second time since Christmas that Beal has played fewer than 35 minutes.