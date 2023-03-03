Beal had 15 points (5-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 35 minutes during Thursday's 119-108 win over the Raptors.

The Wizards didn't need Beal to play hero Thursday. Coming off a 37-point outburst in a win over the Hawks, Beal only put up 15 against the Raptors, the fewest points he's scored in a game since Jan. 3. He didn't put up gaudy numbers in any category, but his rebound and assist totals kept Thursday from being a complete dud. The Wizards' shooting guard will get another shot at the Raptors on Saturday.