Beal scored 19 points (8-24 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding three assists and a rebound in 26 minutes during Friday's win over the Cavaliers.

It's the first time in 13 April games Beal failed to score at least 20 points, but his off night didn't cost the Wizards. The 27-year-old averaged 30.3 points, 3.7 boards, 3.6 assists, 2.2 threes and 1.0 steals on the month as he tries to keep pace with Stephen Curry for the league scoring title.