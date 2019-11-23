Wizards' Bradley Beal: Reaches 30-point mark once again
Beal had 30 points (10-19 FG, 4-8 3PT, 6-7 FT), 12 assists and five rebounds in 42 minutes during Friday's 125-118 win over the Hornets.
Beal has scored 30 or more points in each of his last five outings, and the veteran shooting guard is currently averaging 37.0 points, 8.0 assists and 4.6 rebounds over that span. He will aim to extend that sizzling run of play Sunday at home against the Kings.
