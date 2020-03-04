Wizards' Bradley Beal: Reaches 30 points again

Beal finished with 35 points (11-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 11-15 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and two steals in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 133-126 loss to the Kings.

Beal extended his run of 30-point games to six, dropping a game-high 35 points. He has been on an unbelievable run of late, shouldering the bulk of the load on the offensive end for the Wizards. As with many of the superstars on struggling teams, there is an element of risk when analyzing what may lie ahead. Beal is typically not a player who likes to miss games at the best of times and those with shares in him simply need to hope he remains active moving forward.