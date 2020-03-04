Wizards' Bradley Beal: Reaches 30 points again
Beal finished with 35 points (11-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 11-15 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and two steals in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 133-126 loss to the Kings.
Beal extended his run of 30-point games to six, dropping a game-high 35 points. He has been on an unbelievable run of late, shouldering the bulk of the load on the offensive end for the Wizards. As with many of the superstars on struggling teams, there is an element of risk when analyzing what may lie ahead. Beal is typically not a player who likes to miss games at the best of times and those with shares in him simply need to hope he remains active moving forward.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...