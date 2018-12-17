Wizards' Bradley Beal: Records 25 points, 12 boards in win
Beal accumulated 25 points (10-24 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, and three assists in 39 minutes during Sunday's 128-110 win over the Lakers.
Beal matched his career high in rebounding while recording his second double-double of the season. He has also scored at least 22 points in all eight December showdowns. Beal and John Wall have raised their respective levels of late, at least in terms of filling up the box score, and with an uphill fight for a playoff spot ahead, both should be expected to continue seeing lots of minutes.
