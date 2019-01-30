Wizards' Bradley Beal: Registers game-high 31 points

Beal totaled 31 points (10-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds and seven assists across 36 minutes Tuesday against Cleveland.

Beal knocked down 50.0 percent of his field goals and drained three shots from beyond the arc for the second straight contest, but the Wizards would fall 116-113 on the road. The 25-year-old guard has been impressive over his team's previous five contests (23.4 points, 5.0 boards and 5.6 assists per game), although Washington has managed to lose all but two of those matchups. Despite the struggles surrounding him, Beal should continue to inflict damage on the opposition moving forward.