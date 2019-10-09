Wizards' Bradley Beal: Resting Wednesday
Beal (rest) will not play in Wednesday's exhibition against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
The Wizards will continue to limit Beal's workload in preseason after the star guard played all 82 games and led the league in minutes last season.
