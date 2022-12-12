Beal (hamstring) has begun to participate in on-court activities as part of his recovery process.

Beal was re-evaluated Monday after suffering a hamstring strain early on in December and has made a return to basketball activities but isn't quite ready for game action. Although his absence may be longer than initially expected, he looks to be getting close to making it back onto the hardwood. Corey Kispert has started each of the last three games and should continue to hold Beal's spot until his return.