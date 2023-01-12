Beal (hamstring) was cleared to resume full basketball activities Thursday, and his timetable for a return will be based on his progression.

A strained left hamstring has kept Beal out for six of the past seven games, leaving Corey Kispert to start at shooting guard. It seems highly unlikely that Beal will be available Friday against the Knicks, so fantasy managers should optimistically hope for a return Monday against the Warriors. Still, given that he already re-injured himself once while attempting to return from the injury, the organization may be more cautious this time. Beal has appeared in just 24 games this season, averaging 22.9 points, 5.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 33.6 minutes.