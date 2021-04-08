Beal (hip) dropped 26 points (11-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt) to go with five assists, one rebound, one block and one steal over 30 minutes in Wednesday's 131-116 victory over the Magic.

Beal returned after a five-game absence and didn't seem to miss a beat, leading the Wizards in scoring while getting his points efficiently. The NBA's leading scorer has now topped the 25-point mark 34 times this season, and his 31.2 points per game and 48.7 field-goal percentage are both career-best marks. Beal will look to keep the momentum going when the Wizards take on the Warriors on Friday.