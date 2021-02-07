Beal totaled 31 points (11-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and six rebounds over 28 minutes in Sunday's 119-97 loss to the Hornets.

Beal had his worst performance of the season while shooting just 7.1 percent from the floor in Friday's loss to the Heat, but he was far more effective on the scoreboard against Charlotte. The 27-year-old was unable to lead the Wizards to the win Sunday and didn't record any assists, but it was encouraging to see him return to form in the scoring column.