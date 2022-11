Beal is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Thunder and will be without a minutes restriction, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Beal missed the last five games due to contracting COVID-19 and then returning to game-level shape. Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. did mention that he would monitor the star guard's conditioning throughout Wednesday's game. Beal's return will move Corey Kispert back to the bench.