Beal (back) returned to Tuesday's matchup with the Pistons in the third quarter, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Beal's return will quiet the worries of any injury moving forward. The Wizards could play it cautious with Beal while it's still early in the season, but the star guard shouldn't miss much, if any time.
