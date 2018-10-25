Wizards' Bradley Beal: Returns to Wednesday's game

Beal (chest) has returned to Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Chris Miller of NBCS Washington reports.

Beal left the game in the first quarter and headed to the locker room after taking a shot to the chest, but was able to return before the conclusion of the first half. His quick return should result in him seeing his usual workload for the remainder of the game.

