Wizards' Bradley Beal: Rough shooting night in blowout loss

Beal posted 11 points (4-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), one rebound and one assist across 28 minutes in Monday's 116-69 loss to the Jazz.

Beal's shooting difficulties were emblematic of the Wizards' dismal night, one that saw them score a season-low amount of points. The 24-year-old has shot just 8-for-26 over his last two games -- including 0-for-7 from behind the arc -- averaging a modest 10.5 points during that span. That underwhelming pair of efforts follows a stretch during which Beal tallied over 20 points in seven of the prior eight games. Given his well-earned reputation as a prolific provider of offense, Beal's current struggles are essentially an outlier that he'll look to snap out of against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

