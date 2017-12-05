Wizards' Bradley Beal: Rough shooting night in blowout loss
Beal posted 11 points (4-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), one rebound and one assist across 28 minutes in Monday's 116-69 loss to the Jazz.
Beal's shooting difficulties were emblematic of the Wizards' dismal night, one that saw them score a season-low amount of points. The 24-year-old has shot just 8-for-26 over his last two games -- including 0-for-7 from behind the arc -- averaging a modest 10.5 points during that span. That underwhelming pair of efforts follows a stretch during which Beal tallied over 20 points in seven of the prior eight games. Given his well-earned reputation as a prolific provider of offense, Beal's current struggles are essentially an outlier that he'll look to snap out of against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Not listed on Friday's injury report•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Slated for eye exam Thursday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Will return to Wednesday's game•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Exits Wednesday's game with facial contusion•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 26 points in loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads team with 23 points in victory•
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...