Wizards' Bradley Beal: Ruled out Friday

Beal (leg) won't play Friday against the Trail Blazers, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Beal was initially deemed questionable due to a leg injury, and the team has since ruled him out. Washington will start Troy Brown Jr. in Beal's place at shooting guard. It's unclear at this time whether Beal will be available for the second half of the Wizards' back-to-back Saturday against Denver.

