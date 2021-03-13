Beal won't play Saturday against the Bucks due to left knee soreness.
Beal wasn't originally listed on Washington's injury report, but he'll be unable to suit up against Milwaukee. Deni Avdija will enter the starting lineup in his place, while Raul Neto and Troy Brown could also see increased run for the Wizards.
