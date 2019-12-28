Wizards' Bradley Beal: Ruled out Saturday
Beal (calf) will not play Saturday against the Knicks.
Right calf soreness will cause Beal to miss his first game of the season. In his absence, Jordan McRae, Gary Payton and Garrison Matthews could all see extended run.
