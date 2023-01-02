Beal (hamstring) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Bucks.

The Wizards waited on Beal until the very last minute, but in the end, the star shooting guard will miss a third straight contest with a sore left hamstring. Outside of the fact that Beal's absence will hurt Washington offensively, Corey Kispert should remain in the starting five as his replacement. Beal's next chance to play will come Tuesday at Milwaukee.