Beal (hip) will not play Thursday against the Pistons, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Beal is set to miss his third game in a row after he had been listed as questionable ahead of Thursday's game. Jerome Robinson is set to receive another start. Over the last two games, Robinson has averaged 7.5 points on 30.0 percent shooting, 1.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. Russell Westbrook will also likely have a heavy usage rate again Thursday.