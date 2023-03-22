Beal (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
Beal was questionable ahead of Wednesday's matchup due to a sore left knee, and he'll be held out for the second half of a back-to-back set. Jordan Goodwin, Corey Kispert, Johnny Davis and Kendrick Nunn are candidates to see increased run Wednesday, especially since Kyle Kuzma (ankle) has also been ruled out.
