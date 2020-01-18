Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 14 in 23 minutes
Beal had 14 points (4-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one block in 23 minutes during Friday's 140-111 loss to the Raptors.
Beal finished with as many turnovers (three) as assists while making only a third of his field goal attempts, earning a season low minute total and matching his season low in points. He has been limited to 27 minutes or less in four of his last five appearances, this after earning less than 30 minutes just once this season prior to this recent stretch.
