Beal notched 15 points (7-15 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block across 27 minutes in Saturday's 99-96 preseason win over the Pistons.

Beal was expected to see limited minutes since he didn't practice Friday, but such wasn't the case -- in fact, Beal finished second in the team in minutes, only trailing rookie Deni Avdija. Beal's numbers might decrease a bit following the arrival of Russell Westbrook, but he should remain one of the top shooting guards in the league in 2020-21.