Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 17 points Saturday
Beal scored 17 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go with three rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes during Saturday's 130-103 win against Orlando.
A night after scoring 4 points on 2-of-15 from the floor, Beal bounced back with 17 points on 5-of-10 shooting. On Saturday, the guard responded by sinking 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. Aside from his dip in scoring in his last two games, Beal is averaging 25.0 points over his last ten games. Even with Wall back in the lineup, he is still averaging a solid 18.6 points in those six games.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Drops team-high 26 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores game-high 27 points Sunday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 20 points Friday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads team in scoring again•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 25 points Saturday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Superb again in victory•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...