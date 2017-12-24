Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 17 points Saturday

Beal scored 17 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go with three rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes during Saturday's 130-103 win against Orlando.

A night after scoring 4 points on 2-of-15 from the floor, Beal bounced back with 17 points on 5-of-10 shooting. On Saturday, the guard responded by sinking 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. Aside from his dip in scoring in his last two games, Beal is averaging 25.0 points over his last ten games. Even with Wall back in the lineup, he is still averaging a solid 18.6 points in those six games.