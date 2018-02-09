Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 18 points Thursday
Beal scored 18 points (7-27 FG, 3-9 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go with five rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 44 minutes during Thursday's 110-104 overtime loss to Boston.
Beal's 18 points against Boston were far from efficient. Shooting 25.9 percent from the floor Thursday, the guard shot more than 20 times for the second straight game. Aside from his shooting, Beal missed out on a double-double a single assist in the overtime loss. However, without John Wall (knee), Beal will continue to shoot in high volumes to fill the void. Aside from Thursday, he has been successful, shooting at least 42.1 percent in each of his previous seven games while averaging 18.4 shots per game.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads team with 30 points in loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Almost triple-doubles in victory•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Pours in team-high 27 points Thursday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Matches season high with nine dimes•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads team with 41 points•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads team with 26 points•
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...