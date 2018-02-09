Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 18 points Thursday

Beal scored 18 points (7-27 FG, 3-9 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go with five rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 44 minutes during Thursday's 110-104 overtime loss to Boston.

Beal's 18 points against Boston were far from efficient. Shooting 25.9 percent from the floor Thursday, the guard shot more than 20 times for the second straight game. Aside from his shooting, Beal missed out on a double-double a single assist in the overtime loss. However, without John Wall (knee), Beal will continue to shoot in high volumes to fill the void. Aside from Thursday, he has been successful, shooting at least 42.1 percent in each of his previous seven games while averaging 18.4 shots per game.