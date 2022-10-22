Beal registered 19 points (9-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound, eight assists and two blocks across 37 minutes during Friday's 102-100 victory over the Bulls.

Beal was the absolute hero for the Wizards on Friday, as he drained the game-winning shot with less than five seconds in the fourth quarter. It's not unusual to see him score close to 20 points on a regular basis, but he's been thriving as a playmaker as well with 14 assists combined over his first two appearances.