Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 20 points Friday

Beal scored 20 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3PT) to go with 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block over 37 minutes in Friday's 100-91 win against the Clippers.

With or without John Wall in the lineup, Beal is still scoring a career-high rate. After Friday's 20 point performance, the guard is averaging 23.6 points per game. With Wall back in the lineup for a second game, Beal collected a season-high 11 rebounds en route to his second double-double of the season. As Wall works his way back into the lineup, Beal should still be considered a premier scoring option.