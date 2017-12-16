Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 20 points Friday
Beal scored 20 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3PT) to go with 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block over 37 minutes in Friday's 100-91 win against the Clippers.
With or without John Wall in the lineup, Beal is still scoring a career-high rate. After Friday's 20 point performance, the guard is averaging 23.6 points per game. With Wall back in the lineup for a second game, Beal collected a season-high 11 rebounds en route to his second double-double of the season. As Wall works his way back into the lineup, Beal should still be considered a premier scoring option.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads team in scoring again•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 25 points Saturday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Superb again in victory•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Explodes for 51 points Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Rough shooting night in blowout loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Not listed on Friday's injury report•
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...