Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 20 points in Game 5 loss

Beal scored 20 points (8-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 108-98 loss to the Raptors.

Beal struggled a bit from the floor, but he still finished second on the team in scoring and was the only player besides John Wall to tally more than 14 points. He's averaging just 16 points per game on the road series, compared to 29.5 points per game on 53 percent shooting in the two home contests. Luckily for Beal, the series will shift back to the nation's capital as his side tries to stave off elimination in Game 6.