Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 20 points in loss

Beal had 20 points (8-18 FG, 2-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and two turnovers in 41 minutes during Sunday's 113-106 defeat against the Kings.

Beal ended his streak of scoring 30 or more points at five games, but at the same time, he extended the one of scoring at least 20 points to 12 contests. The shooting guard has been Washington's main scoring threat this season, and that shouldn't change ahead of a road matchup Tuesday at the Nuggets.