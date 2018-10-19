Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 20 points in Thursday's narrow loss

Beal had 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's 113-112 loss to the Heat.

Beal was in some foul trouble Thursday which limited him to just 27 minutes of playing time. He was solid without being spectacular during his time on the floor which highlights his high floor in all formats. Beal will likely see his assist numbers from last season take a hit with the return of John Wall which slightly limits his overall value. He should still be a third-round type of player and is one of the more consistent performers across the league.