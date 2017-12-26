Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 25 points in 40 minutes
Beal registered 25 points (10-25 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, and one steal across 40 minutes Monday in Washington's win over Boston.
The Wizards left Boston with a victory on Christmas thanks to a balanced offensive attack and Beal led the way. He managed to collect 25 points, a game-high while failing to connect from three-point land on six attempts. The 2017-18 version of Beal has diversified offensive repertoire. He is converting at the rim and finding his way to the line more than ever before. However, Beal has connected on 35.2-percent of his three-pointers this season, a career low. It's reasonable to expect that number to creep up towards his career average of 39.4-percent.
