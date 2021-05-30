Beal notched 25 points (10-26 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 37 minutes in Saturday's loss to the 76ers.

Beal struggled in terms of efficiency and needed 26 shots to deliver 25 points, but he has now reached that mark in each of his last four contests and has also gone 11 games in a row with 20 or more points. Beal is averaging 27.6 points per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field across his five postseason appearances this season including the play-in tournament.