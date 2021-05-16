Beal amassed 25 points (8-27 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 115-110 victory over the Hornets.

Beal returned on Sunday, helping the Wizards to a crucial comeback victory over the Hornets. The win cements the eighth seed for the Wizards, something that seemed unlikely just a couple of months ago. The fact Beal was able to play 35 minutes indicates he should be fine moving forward. Coming up against an undermanned Celtics team for a spot in the playoffs is certainly a game that is there for the taking.