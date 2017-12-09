Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 25 points Saturday

Beal scored 25 points (8-21 FG, 5-11 3PT, 4-6 FT) to go along with two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Saturday's 113-112 loss to the Clippers.

Beal has not missed a beat in the absence of John Wall, averaging points in the eight games since Wall's injury. The Washington guard's offensive game has not changed much from when Wall was in the lineup, averaging 19.1 shots versus his season average of 18.3 shots per game. In his eight games without Wall beside him in the backcourt, Beal is averaging 23.2 points. As a result, he is maintaining a career-best 23.8 points per game for the season.