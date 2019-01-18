Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 26 in London win

Beal had 26 points (10-29 FG, 2-9 3PT, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in Thursday's win over the Knicks.

Beal led all scorers in a game that came down to the wire and ultimately ended on a goaltending call. The Florida product did commit seven turnovers, but with John Wall out of the lineup, he's been forced into a higher-usage role.