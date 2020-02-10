Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 26 in loss

Beal put up 26 points (10-25 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Grizzlies.

Unsurprisingly, Beal has been posting career highs in points, assists and free-throw percentage, with a career-high 34.7 usage rate to match. Unfortunately for the Wizards, it hasn't translated to many wins. After signing a contract extension early in the season, the fear that Beal would be traded mid-season subsided. However, the fear that he'll be forced to sit out down the stretch of the season still lingers. After playing all 82 games last year, it's difficult to predict if the team will go that same route, or attempt to preserve Beal for the future. Fantasy owners can only cross their fingers and wait for the verdict. For now, the 26-year old is still a fantastic option playing at a second-round level.