Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 26 points in loss
Beal posted 26 points (10-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, two steals, two blocks and one rebound in 35 minutes during Saturday's 108-105 loss to Portland.
Beal continued his stellar start to the season, however, he was somewhat inefficient from the field. With John Wall (knee) set to miss extended time, Beal is going to be the main option on offense. He could also see an uptick in his assist numbers, as evidenced by his performance. With a rise in shot attempts, he could take a slight hit to his field-goal percentage, but nothing that his owners should concern themselves with.
