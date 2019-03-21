Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 27 in loss
Beal finished with 27 points (7-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 11-15 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks over 44 minutes in the Wizards' loss to the Bulls on Wednesday.
Beal scored just 15 points in Monday's loss to the Jazz, but he bounced back nicely with a 27-point performance. He shot poorly for the second game in a row, but he got to the free-throw line 15 times making 11 from the charity stripe to bolster his point total. Beal remains an elite guard option across all formats.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Stifled in loss to Jazz•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Second straight 40-point game•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Huge night wasted against Hornets•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Pours in team-high 23 points•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Game-high 27 points in win•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: One dime shy of triple-double•
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.