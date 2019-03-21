Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 27 in loss

Beal finished with 27 points (7-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 11-15 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks over 44 minutes in the Wizards' loss to the Bulls on Wednesday.

Beal scored just 15 points in Monday's loss to the Jazz, but he bounced back nicely with a 27-point performance. He shot poorly for the second game in a row, but he got to the free-throw line 15 times making 11 from the charity stripe to bolster his point total. Beal remains an elite guard option across all formats.