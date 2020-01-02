Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 27 in return to action

Beal finished with 27 points (8-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five assists and four rebounds in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 122-101 loss to the Magic.

Beal returned to the lineup following a two-game absence with a calf injury and put together a solid stat line in the lopsided defeat. He's dealing with double teams on a regular basis but thriving regardless, and Beal will look to keep it rolling during Friday's bout versus the Trail Blazers.