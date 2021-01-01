Beal scored 28 points (8-19 FG, 0-3 3PT, 12-13 FT) to go along with four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Bulls.

Beal's shooting continued to slide, as he's gone only 27-for-68 from the field across his last three contests. Particularly problematic has been Beal's shot from three-point range, as he's made only six three-point field goals in 28 attempts to this point in the season. Even so, he's averaging 31.2 points thanks to his ability to rack up fouls and connect from the free-throw line.