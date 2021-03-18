Beal scored 29 points (12-20 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go along with six rebounds and five assists across 36 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Kings.

Beal scored well for the second consecutive game after enduring a brief shooting slump. However, he was still unable to find his range beyond the arc, as he failed to hit a three for the first time since Jan. 29. The worst part of Beal's night came with 0.7 seconds left in the game, when De'Aaron Fox knocked down a jumper over him to hand the Wizards another loss.